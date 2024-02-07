Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

SPOT stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.15. 3,586,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

