Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,299,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.