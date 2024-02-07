Spire Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Strs Ohio grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

