Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.