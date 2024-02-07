Spire Wealth Management Buys 133 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,700 shares of company stock worth $47,037,132 over the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $498.00 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $727.77. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 386.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.85.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

