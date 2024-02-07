Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.