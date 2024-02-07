SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.31

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 4781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $668.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 62,458.3% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

