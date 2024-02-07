SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,350 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,766,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,113,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 71,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

