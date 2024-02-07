Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 46,965 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

