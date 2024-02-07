Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 35,884 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

