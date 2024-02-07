Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.