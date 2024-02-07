Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,533,000 after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

