Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RFG opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

