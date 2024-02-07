Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.