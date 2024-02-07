Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RY opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.