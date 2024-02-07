Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

