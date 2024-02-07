Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

