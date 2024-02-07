Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 326 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

