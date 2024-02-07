Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 60910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

