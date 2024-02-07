Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

TTD stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

