Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 244.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 604,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 219,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $806,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

