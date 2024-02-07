Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,756,000.

IEUR stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

