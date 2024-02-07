Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $330.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

