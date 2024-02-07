Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

SNAP stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,394,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,162,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

