Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 1.8 %

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,364. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$930.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.90 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.