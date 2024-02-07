Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.83. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOT.UN. Cormark decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

