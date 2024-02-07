Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.69. 66,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 408,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Down 14.9 %

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after buying an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.