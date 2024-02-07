Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

SIMO traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 836,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,454. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.