Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

