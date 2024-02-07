Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.