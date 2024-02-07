Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Royalty
Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Royalty
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.