Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 66,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.