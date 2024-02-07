Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

