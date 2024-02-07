Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 598,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

