Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.21. 100,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,499. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

