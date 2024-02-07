Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

McKesson Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MCK traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.36. 284,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,484. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $516.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.85.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.