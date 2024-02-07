Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.48. 80,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $228.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

