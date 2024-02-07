Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $172.56. 1,227,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

