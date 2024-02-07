Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,109 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,625 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $682.05. 7,206,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day moving average is $303.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $699.77. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

