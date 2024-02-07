Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.07. 16,050,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,856,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

