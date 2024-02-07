Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 758,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,186. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

