Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

