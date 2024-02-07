Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 877 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $45,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $29,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.2 %

Celsius stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.