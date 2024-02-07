Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,673 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.08. 6,367,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

