Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 134,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

