Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 181.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 3.6 %

ZS traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $181.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $246.38.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.