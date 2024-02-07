Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

