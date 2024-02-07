Seaport Res Ptn Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LC. Compass Point cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LendingClub by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

