Scotiabank Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $166.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

