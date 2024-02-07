Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About TMX Group

X traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.28. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$26.08 and a 1 year high of C$34.32.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.