Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group
TMX Group Trading Down 0.2 %
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.