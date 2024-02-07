Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,147,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

